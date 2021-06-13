WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man is facing several charges after a stolen gun was found inside the bag he was carrying.
According to Waterbury Police Sgt. Robert Davis, officers were patrolling the area of North Elm Street around 7:40 Friday night when they observed a man that they knew had a warrant out for his arrest.
When police approached the man, identified as 39-year-old Abdullah Muhammad, he ran away, prompting officers to chase after him.
Muhammad was apprehended quickly by police after a brief foot chase and was taken into custody.
Police found a loaded Arminus .22 caliber revolver, which was later determined to have been reported as stolen, inside the satchel Muhammad was carrying.
Sgt. Davis says that Muhammad is a convicted felon and is prohibited from carrying a firearm.
Muhammad was arrested on several charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with an officer, and criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition.
He is being held on $530,000 in total bonds.
