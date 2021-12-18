WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A woman was struck by a car on 2561 North Main Street Waterbury earlier this morning.
Responding officers located the victim who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
She is in critical condition.
Police say the suspect fled the scene after the accident.
Through their investigation they were able to identify the car and driver.
Christopher Petrosky was arrested for Evading Responsibility Felony, Improper Use of Marker Plates, Insufficient Insurance, Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Operation of a Motor Vehicle without a License
