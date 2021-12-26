WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Waterbury man on Christmas day.
73-year-old Geremias Fantuazzi was last seen at his home on 900 Bank Street around 12:30 p.m.
After the Silver Alert was issued, police found Fantauzzi.
Police ask citizens to disregard any previous alerts or notifications about this case.
