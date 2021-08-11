Waterbury Police give car theft prevention tips

WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police said there's been a 36% increase in car thefts compared to last year, and they're committed to tracking down and arresting anyone responsible for these crimes.
They wanted people to remember that this is preventable.
Waterbury Police said no matter how fast you think you'll be, whenever you leave your car you should lock it and take all your valuables. That includes your kids.
Sgt. Robert Davis with the Waterbury Police Department said, "seconds, probably less, seconds. It's not worth the time that you're trying to save by going into a store, a gas station, in for something and you're leaving your child in the car."
Due to the increase of these crimes, Davis said there’s a backlog for police.
He said if people can remember to do things like hiding or taking your valuables, it can help lighten the load. "We want to make sure we're doing everything possible to put these individuals away and catch them too, but when there's preventive measure you can take, such as removing your keys and valuables to avoid doing so, it helps us but it also helps you."
The most important thing to do is not risk your life. Davis said if it comes down to putting yourself in danger or possibly saving your car, just let the car go. "We wanna make sure that your life is the most important thing to you and your family and everybody around. You wanna make sure that you value that more than a car."
If you have something valuable in your car and you can't put it in your pocket or carry it, put it in your trunk.
