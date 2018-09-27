WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Crews battled a fire that broke out at a multi-family home on Grove Court Thursday morning.
Thursday evening, police said they had a person of interest in the case.
However, no other details about the person were released.
The fire was reported before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Waterbury Fire Chief David Martin said police officers were the first to arrive.
"They did help direct the people out of the building. PD is the ones who reported the fire," he said.
Martin said only the second and third floors were occupied.
"First floor had a recent eviction with a report of some squatting activity going on there," Martin said.
Everyone made it out safely, once firefighters got there.
Martin added that the location of the building made things somewhat difficult for them.
"Water supply was far away, it is removed from the streets. So we have parking lots in the way, fences, things like that," Martin said.
Matthew Kimbrough had already left for work when he got several calls letting him know what was happening back at home.
"It's weird to me that you can walk out of a house and then, it burns down,” Kimbrough said.
His unit was on the second floor.
"I’ve seen fires on tv, I’ve seen them on your news. But, you would never think it would happen to yourself,” Kimbrough said.
As part of the investigation process, Chief Martin said they're speaking with witnesses, helping investigators put the pieces together.
The cause of this fire is now under investigation by the Waterbury fire marshal, with the assistance of state police.
