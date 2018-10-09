WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Happening on Tuesday night, it may be fall, but it feels like summer, so the Waterbury Police Department is throwing the community a party.
The city is introducing itself to residents.
Nearly every city department and community organization has a table at the event, so if residents have a question or just want to meet the people behind the departments, this is their chance.
This is the second time Waterbury has hosted an event like this.
Language barriers or sometimes just the nature of red tape can make residents turned off to the city, so this is the city, coming to the neighborhoods, ready to answer questions and simply introduce themselves.
This is something for the entire family. Burgers and hot dogs are on the grill, magic shows for the kids and you can get up close with some of the K9 and horse patrols.
Police here tonight say the new chief, Fernando Spagnolo, is making community engagement a huge priority, that’s why you’re seeing more of these events.
“You have to be proactive, you have to invest in the community, in events like this, to meet people, to change that perception, so when under different circumstances, when they meet you, they understand how the police are and they have a positive relationship with you,” said Sgt. Ryan Bessette, Waterbury Police Department.
Police say these events are already paying dividends in the streets.
The city will be here serving up meals until 7 p.m. at Washington Park.
