WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash involving a car and a tractor trailer in Waterbury is under investigation.
Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Christopher Ortiz of Watertown.
The crash happened on Wednesday just after 12:05 a.m.
Police said they responded to the area of South Main Street at Verzier Street and found that a the driver of a 2005 Nissan Altima traveled from the northbound lane of traffic into the southbound lane and struck a parked tractor trailer.
The tractor trailer was not occupied at the time.
The driver of the Altima, Ortiz, had to be extricated.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 12:40 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
