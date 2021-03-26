WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed and another was hurt in Waterbury when a driver hit them.
According to police, it happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of 900 Meriden Rd.
Police identified the man who died as Shane Dube, 49, of Wolcott.
They said Dube and the other victim were in the shoulder of the roadway at the time of the incident.
On Friday, police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Christopher Luna.
Police released a picture of the car that is believed to be involved in the hit-and-run, which is described at a tan or gold Honda CRV.
Luna fled in an unknown direction.
One pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.
Dube, however, was brought to a hospital with serious injuries. He later died.
Waterbury police are following several leads and are still looking for evidence.
Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said investigators did find some video evidence, and their new real-time crime center is going to help analyze it further.
"The crime center certainly has the ability to enhance some idea, has the ability to search video, so we are working with the crime center as well as other investigatory services,” Spagnolo said.
A neighbor who saw first responders try to save the victim said drivers on the stretch of Meriden Road aren't cautious enough.
"You have young kids with motorcycles, trikes, popping wheelies in front of cars, up and down the street, like 60 miles an hour, which it's only a 35 mile zone,” said neighbor Victor Martinez. "You got people walking up and down the street too, and at nighttime you can't see these people."
He said he wants drivers to slow down and be more careful.
He also has a specific message for the suspect still out there, saying “he should turn himself in, he should be ashamed of himself, hitting somebody and killing a person.”
Police are still searching for Luna but have an arrest warrant charging him with evading responsibility-death, tampering-physical evidence, illegal operation under suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation without minimum insurance, failure to drive in proper lane.
Police are asking that anyone with information on the incident call the Waterbury Police Department‘s Accident Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.
