WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night in the area of East Farm and Orange streets.
Police were called to the area just after 8 p.m. for the report that two people had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found two victims in the road suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 37-year-old man, who had been shot in the chest, later died. His name has not yet been released.
A second victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
While police were investigating Saturday night, they later learned that a third victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
Both of those victims are recovering.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
