WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury Police are investigating a shooting.
On Nov. 13, police responded to 186 Northridge Drive on a weapons complaint.
A short time later that were notified that a victim had just been dropped off at a local emergency room with two gunshots wounds.
The victim was identified as a 24-year=old male. He is in stable condition non-life-threatening injuries.
Police confirmed the shooting happened near 186 Northridge Dr.
his incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.
