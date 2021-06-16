WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – An anonymous letter sent to an African American family in Waterbury has the community concerned.
City leaders say the family is new to the neighborhood and received a letter with racist undertones.
A homeowner in the East Mountain neighborhood of Waterbury received the letter last month.
Neighbors say it’s unacceptable and police are now trying to track down the sender.
“To have someone come in and receive a letter like that is disheartening,” said Alderman George Noujaim.
People in Waterbury’s East Mountain neighborhood say they’re angry and concerned after the family, who is new to the area, received an anonymous letter. Part of it said, “now that you’re out of the ghetto, leave your ghetto ways on the other side of town” and accuses them of smoking drugs and blasting music.
During the Neighborhood Association meeting on Wednesday night, residents denounced the letter.
“Understand that this is zero tolerance. We have an open case in this,” said Sgt. Jose Diaz, Waterbury Police Department.
While the woman who received the letter wasn’t at the meeting, Alderman George Noujaim says he spoke with her.
“She was definitely stunned by something like that,” Noujaim said.
He says he received two anonymous letters himself afterwards, telling him to, “mind his business.” He’s encouraging residents in Waterbury to go to council members or departments if they have problems.
“No family, no person should have to persevere like that. I wouldn’t want it for my, my wife, my kids,” Noujaim said.
Waterbury police are investigating the letter. They’re asking people to call them if they have any information.
