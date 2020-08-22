WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
According to Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio, officers responded to Violet Street around 12:05 a.m. for a report of someone that had been shot.
Arriving officers located a large gathering inside the parking lot of 12 Violet Street huddled around a man that was lying on his back, unresponsive, and suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers began administering medical aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived on scene.
The victim, who has not been identified yet, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 12:52 a.m.
Lt. Silverio added that shell casings were found on the ground in the vicinity of where the victim was located.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Waterbury Police Detectives at 203-574-6941 or by leaving an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
