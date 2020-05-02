WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a hit and run in Waterbury Friday night.
Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio tells us that officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the area of Baldwin and Scovill Streets around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and that the vehicle involved had fled the scene.
Arriving officials located a woman that had attempted to cross the road and had been hit by a black or dark-colored SUV that was traveling down Baldwin Street.
It was later determined that the vehicle turned around after striking the woman and fled north towards East Main Street.
The victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital and was pronounced deceased around 11:25 p.m.
The Accident Recon Unit and Forensics Team assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department's Detectives Unit at 203-574-6911.
This investigation remains open and active.
