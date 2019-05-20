WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Starting Monday, Waterbury police and other departments launched the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
The campaign is in an effort to make sure drivers and passengers buckle their seat-belts.
It is Connecticut law that drivers and front seat passengers must wear safety belts.
All back-seat passengers aged 4 to 16 years old are required as well.
If you are caught not wearing a seat-belt, you could be issued a $92 fine.
The campaign in Waterbury runs through June 2.
