WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury Police Department is trying to fill up spots at their academy, to fill their ranks at the department.
When it comes to finding ideal candidates, Waterbury police looks for a certain quality: someone who cares for their community.
Training Director Lieutenant Mark Russo said, "somebody that's looking to make a difference in their community, somebody that's making, somebody that wants to make a change in their community and help others is what we're looking for."
For eight months, recruits will undergo fitness training, but most of their time is spent in the classroom.
They learn about all the different situations they'll be in, like domestic violence calls.
They'll also get trained on all the tech at the department's disposal.
"There's a lot of material in those 32 weeks that's pushed out to the recruits that they have to try to retain to put to use in their application as a police officer," said Russo.
With Waterbury having its own training center, recruits learn the ins-and-outs of the Brass city.
To fill the next class of recruits, police have been doing everything they can, from videos and other posts on social media, to holding community forums.
So far, around 200 have sent in applications, far less than what they're used to.
Lieutenant Ryan Bessette said more than half are minorities, making it the most diverse group yet.
A big improvement towards getting the department to reflect the community they serve.
"It shows here that we have a lot of trust in our community. And people want to be a part of the department, they want to be a part of the change. They want to help us. They want to serve their community," said Bessette.
Applications for entry level officers closes 11:59 p.m., February 16.
