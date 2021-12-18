WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A woman was struck by a car on 2561 North Main Street Waterbury earlier this morning.
Responding officers located the victim who was then transported to St. Mary’s hospital for treatment.
According to police the extent of her injuries is currently unknown.
Police say the suspect fled the scene after the accident.
Offers say this is an active investigation and are asking witnesses to come forward with information. They are asking witnesses to contact them at (203) 346-3975.
Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more about this accident.
