WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury and family members are still searching for a woman who went missing last week.
Janet Avalo-Alvarez, 26, was last seen on last seen on Nov. 12.
Family members have been out searching for her, and police said on Monday they want to speak with a man described as her boyfriend, Alfredo Peguero-Gomez.
The two shared a home together, but police said there is no history of police responding to any domestic incidents there.
During a news conference on Monday, police said the car he was driving was found by Port Authority at Newark International Airport.
"Any people who can help, please," said Randy Avalo, Avalo-Alvarez's brother.
The two have reportedly argued over finances and the bar that they co-own, according to those who know the couple.
La Guakara Taina Bar was closed most of last week after her disappearance.
Police said Avalo-Alvarez was last seen wearing jeans and a hoodie. She didn't have her wallet, keys or her car.
Detectives said they found her vehicle parked in a lot behind the bar.
They searched the car, along with her home and the bar.
When asked if Alvalo-Alvarez is alive, Waterbury Chief Fernando Spagnolo said, "it doesn't, things right now are grim as far as what we're seeing, but we really don't know until some further information comes our way."
They said they are following all leads, including questioning Avalo-Alvarez's boyfriend, Peguero-Gomez.
"We really need him here to give us some explanation," Avalo said. "Because he was the last one who saw her."
Avalo said he last spoke with his sister a week ago.
He said everything seemed normal.
The family told Channel 3 that they are considering hiring a private investigators if they don't find her soon.
Avalo-Alavarez's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her safe return.
Anyone with information can call the Waterbury Crime Stoppers Confidential Tip Line at 203-755-1234, or a dedicated e-mail address for this case has been set up. The email is tip.avalo-alvarez@wtbypd.org
