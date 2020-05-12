WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal crash on April 22.
Police were dispatched to the area of 2457 East Main Street just before 10:30 p.m. for the report of a crash involving two cars.
It was determined that a BWM driven by 26-year-old Jamall Smith was traveling west on East Main Street when he crossed over the yellow line and hit a Honda traveling the opposite direction.
Smith was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in his car.
The drive of the Honda, identified as 20-year-old Jada Manning, was brought to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger of the Honda, 20-year-old Dominique Dalessio, was brought to the hospital and died from her injuries on April 28.
Waterbury Police have applied for an arrest warrant for Smith, charging him with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in the proper lane, and second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle.
Waterbury Police have not arrested Smith at this time. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 203-574-6911.
