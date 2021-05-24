WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are looking to locate a woman who is accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.
Police said on May 22 around 2:30 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was struck by a car in the area of Frost Road and Homestead Avenue. The woman sustained serious life threatening injuries.
Police said it was determined the victim was the subject of a physical assault during a disturbance that occurred prior to the accident. Shortly after the disturbance, the victim was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by a car.
Waterbury police determined the car to be a black colored 2007 Jeep Cherokee with CT license plate number BB-74168, being operated by 35-year-old Stacy Edwards.
Police obtained a warrant for Edwards charging her with assault, criminal attempt at manslaughter, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and breach of peace.
Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 203-346-3975.
(1) comment
And yet she appears so stable......
:-------\
