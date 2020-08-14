WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury arrested a man following a deadly stabbing that happened over the weekend.
Stephen McCarthy, 27, of North Haven, was identified as the suspect and arrested on Thursday, according to police.
McCarthy was charged with murder and held on a $1 million bond.
Police said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a walk-in patient with a life-threatening stab wound.
The victim was dropped off by private vehicle.
Police said the victim, 23-year-old Shawn Delacruz of Waterbury, was driving a vehicle on Sperry Street and was almost involved in a crash with another vehicle that was driving on Johnson Street.
There were three passengers in the vehicle with Delacruz, police said.
Police say Delacruz and the driver of the other vehicle got out of their vehicles and started arguing.
The suspect, identified as McCarthy, stabbed Delacruz in the torso with a knife, said police.
McCarthy fled the scene in a vehicle described as light-colored with four doors.
Police said the suspect was described as a male wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, about 6 feet tall and a stocky build.
Delacruz received emergency surgery at the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
Nothing ever good happens after midnight if your out.
