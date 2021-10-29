WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police have arrested a man accused in a homicide that happened back in July.
On Friday, police arrested 24-year-old Jose Soto who has been charged in the murder of 27-year-old Trever Figueroa, which happened back on July 17, 2021.
The homicide happened at the intersection of East Main and Wall streets.
He’s being held on a $2 million bond, and in addition to murder, he’s facing weapons related charges.
On Aug. 20, Waterbury police served an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Carlos Leon, also in connection to the homicide.
Police are still looking for 19-year-old Michael Laboy, also accused in the homicide. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
