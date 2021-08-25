WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police have made an arrest in two shooting incidents that left one man dead, and a dog injured earlier this week.
Officers were called to a home on Arch Street just after 3 p.m. on Monday for the report of shots having been fired.
When officers arrived, they were notified that a dog inside the home had been shot in the face. The dog was taken to Mattatuck Animal Hospital for treatment.
The shooting of a dog may be connected to the deadly shooting of a man in Waterbury.
While investigating the incident, officers had learned that a man suffering from several gunshot wounds was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.
When police arrived at the hospital, they learned he had died.
The man was identified as 21-year-old Aaron Fulton, of Waterbury.
Detectives have also confirmed that the shooting death of Fulton is connected to the shots fired on Arch Street.
Police have arrested 22-year-old Anthony Delvalle.
He’s been charged with tempering with evidence, third-degree hindering prosecution, false statement, and illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver.
He was released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.