WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police have made an arrest in two shooting incidents that left one man dead, and a dog injured earlier this week.

Officers were called to a home on Arch Street just after 3 p.m. on Monday for the report of shots having been fired.

When officers arrived, they were notified that a dog inside the home had been shot in the face. The dog was taken to Mattatuck Animal Hospital for treatment.

While investigating the incident, officers had learned that a man suffering from several gunshot wounds was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.

When police arrived at the hospital, they learned he had died.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Aaron Fulton, of Waterbury.

Detectives have also confirmed that the shooting death of Fulton is connected to the shots fired on Arch Street.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Anthony Delvalle.

He’s been charged with tempering with evidence, third-degree hindering prosecution, false statement, and illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver.

He was released on bond.