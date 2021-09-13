WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night.
They identified the victim as 39-year-old Timothy Hughes of Waterbury.
Officers were called to a home on South View Street just after 11:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found Hughes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was found inside a car that was parked in a driveway.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.