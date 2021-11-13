WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Police responded to two car crashes late last night.
The first crash happened around 11 p.m. last night. It was a two-car crash that happened on Cherry Street and Albert Place.
There were four people involved in this accident. Three of them were sent to the hospital for medical treatment. All three sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are considered stable.
Later that night, a three-car crash occurred on Prospect Road and Woodbridge Avenue.
Four people were sent to the local hospital for treatment. One of the drivers sustained serious injuries and is still being examined by hospital staff.
The second crash is still under investigation.
