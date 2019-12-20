WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl on Friday.
Waterbury Police Lieutenant David Silverio told Channel 3 that three-year-old Dahliah Warren was reported by missing by her father after the child and the child’s mother, Jennifer Warren failed to appear for a custody meeting.
Lt. Silverio said the Warren’s father was awarded sole custody of the child in court earlier in the day.
Naugatuck police ordered the child’s mother to turn over the child at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, but the Warren and the child did not appear.
The whereabouts of Jennifer Warren and Dahliah are not known, said Lt. Silverio.
Waterbury police said they pair was not at their stated address.
Waterbury police are investigating. Those with information on their whereabouts are urged to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.