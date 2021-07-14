WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are looking for a suspect connected to a homicide that happened over the weekend.
Police are searching for 54-year-old Bobby Cooke of Waterbury.
He’s wanted in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Devante Echols, of Waterbury.
The homicide happened on Bronson Street last Saturday.
Police are looking for suspects in a deadly shooting from over the weekend.
Waterbury police have already arrested 45-year-old Kyshone Jackson for his involvement in the crime.
Bobby Cooke is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with black short hair and brown eyes.
He’s known to reside in the Waterbury and New Haven areas, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Major Crime’s detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Cooke charging him with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal use of weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.