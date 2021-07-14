WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are looking for a suspect connected to a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Police are searching for 54-year-old Bobby Cooke of Waterbury.

He’s wanted in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Devante Echols, of Waterbury.

The homicide happened on Bronson Street last Saturday.

Waterbury murder victim identified as 24-year-old man Police are looking for suspects in a deadly shooting from over the weekend.

Waterbury police have already arrested 45-year-old Kyshone Jackson for his involvement in the crime.

Bobby Cooke is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with black short hair and brown eyes.

He’s known to reside in the Waterbury and New Haven areas, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Major Crime’s detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Cooke charging him with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal use of weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.