WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police are looking for three suspects accused of causing damage to Library Park.
On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the Silas Bronson Library on Grand Street for a report that two ATV quads and one dirt bike were riding through Library Park, damaging the lawn.
The suspects left the area before police arrived and were seen heading south toward Bank Street.
Several damaging tire tread marks were seen throughout the field, along with tire markings on the sidewalk.
Police have described the suspects as three Hispanic males, one in his early 20’s wearing a purple helmet, gray shirt and black sweatpants with tattoos covering his right forearm; another in his early 20s with a thin build wearing a black helmet, purple shirt and gray jeans; and the other wearing a blue shirt and black jeans.
Police have obtained surveillance footage of the suspects involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
