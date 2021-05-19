WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday night.
Police said around 10:40 p.m., a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Hamilton Park Road and Idylwood Road.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries to the head, face, and hip area, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim remains hospitalized.
Waterbury Police are searching for the car that is believed to be involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-346-3975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.