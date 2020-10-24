WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after police say he was struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross the street.
Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio says that the incident happened in the area of 760 Wolcott Street near the Pep Boys Auto Parts around 8.
The man, 67, was trying to get to the opposite side of the road with his shopping cart when he was struck by a vehicle that was heading north.
The vehicle didn't stop and proceeded onward, the man still on his hood.
Lt. Silverio said the pedestrian rolled off the hood of the vehicle and onto the street when the vehicle turned right onto Pritchard Road.
First responders found the man unconscious and unresponsive upon arrival.
He was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
Lt. Silverio adds that the victim remains in the hospital with serious head and leg injuries.
Anyone that may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Waterbury Police Officer Guisto at 203-346-3975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.