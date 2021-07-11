WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A hit-and-run late Saturday night left a man with critical injuries.
Police say it happened around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Pine Street.
A 60-year-old man was found lying in the roadway and was subsequently taken to an area hospital.
It appears the man had been hit by a vehicle that had been driving at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle sought in connection with the hit-and-run is described as a dark-colored Audi with heavy front end damage and bears Connecticut plates AX02055.
Police said the Audi was last seen traveling in the area of East Main Street at a high rate of speed.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police at 203-346-3975.
