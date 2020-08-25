WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a man who went missing on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said officers were called to an address on Oak Leaf Drive around 2:45 p.m. to check on the conditions of Clifford E. DeBaptiste.
DeBaptiste was released from the hospital several days ago, but he was not located at his home and his whereabouts are unknown.
DeBaptiste is described as a 57-year-old Black man with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 155 pounds, and 5’9” tall.
Police said it is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information on DeBaptiste’s whereabouts are asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.