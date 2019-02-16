WATERBURY (WFSB) - Police in the Waterbury are searching for three missing children Saturday afternoon.
According to police, 7-year-old Maddison McGrath, 5-year-old Dylan McGrath and 2-year-old Maryah Matthew are missing and believed to be in the custody of their mother, Crystal McGrath.
According to police, Crystal Mcgrath is allowed supervised visits with her children but violated the conditions when she left a McDonald's resturant on Reidville Drive this afternoon.
Maddison is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is about 4'0" and weighs about 40 Pounds. Dylan is described as a black male with green eyes and brown hair. He is about 4'0" and weighs about 50 pounds.
Maryah Matthew is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is about 1'0" and weighs about 30 pounds.
All three children are believed to be with Crystal McGrath who is operating a red or maroon sedan, believed to be either a Honda or Volvo with unknown tags.
Crystal McGrath was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants/tights. She is believed to be in the company of her boyfriend, who is a black male.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Police at 203-574-6911.
