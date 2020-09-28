WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a man suspected of committing a homicide in July.
Police said an arrest warrant has been signed for Justin D. Cabrera for his involvement in the murder of Kayson Langhorn.
Langhorn was killed in a parking lot on Chase Avenue on July 18 around 7:15 p.m.
The warrant charges Cabrera with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and several other charges.
Waterbury police are asking anyone with information on Cabrera’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6911.
Police are asking the public not to approach or make contact with Cabrera.

