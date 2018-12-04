WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police are looking for a man wanted in an armed bank robbery that happened over the weekend.
It happened on Saturday at the People's Bank inside the Stop and Shop on Chase Avenue.
The suspect approached the teller around 10:15 a.m.
Anyone with information should call Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.