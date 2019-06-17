Waterbury police seek bank robbery suspect

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A bank robbery suspect is being sought by Waterbury police.
Police said the suspect hit a bank in the area of 920 Wolcott St. on June 4.
A People's Bank is located at the address inside a Stop & Shop.
Police described him as wearing a red Sean John hoodie, sweatpants, a black ski mask, sunglasses and black shoes.
The suspect fled toward Walmart in the Naugatuck Valley Shopping Center.
Photos of the suspect can be viewed here.
He was said to be in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and having a medium build.
The police department posted about the incident on its Facebook page.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in released surveillance photos is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941 or Crimestoppers at 203-755-1234.
All calls can remain confidential, police said.
