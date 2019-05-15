WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are hoping the public can help identify an armed robbery suspect.
They said the robbery happened at the Valero Ga Station on Hamilton Avenue on Tuesday.
Surveillance photos of the suspect were released on Wednesday.
He was described as standing 5'6" tall and having a medium build.
Detectives asked that anyone who recognizes the suspect call them at 203-574-6941.
