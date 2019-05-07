WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police are looking to locate the driver of a car that hit a person and fled the scene on Friday.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday on Huntingdon Avenue, not far from the Personal Touch Carwash on Thomaston Avenue.
Police said the person struck by the car suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The car involved was described as an older black sedan. The vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side headlight and front windshield.
Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 346-3975.
