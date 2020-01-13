WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are searching for a 6-year-old girl whom they described as an "endangered runaway."
State police said Carmen Cancel-Leroy disappeared on Jan. 6.
Troopers said she may be with her mother, 28-year-old Roberta Leroy.
Carmen was described as standing 4'8" tall, weighing 52 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes.
No clothing description was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.
