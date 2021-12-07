WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A social media threat possibly referencing a high school in Waterbury is under investigation.
Waterbury police said on Tuesday the threat involved a school identified as "Career."
Waterbury Career Academy is part of the Waterbury Public Schools system.
Police said they are working with school administrators at the high school.
"The school administration had provided a notification to parents of this incident," said Lt. Ryan Bessette, Waterbury police.
Police said they will have additional officers at the school throughout the day on Tuesday.
"There are currently no lockdowns or restrictions in place at the school," Bessette said. "This is an active and ongoing investigation."
Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.
