(WFSB) - Issues with Verizon customers calling 911 do not appear to be over.
Waterbury police posted on Friday morning that Verizon customers trying to reach them via 911 had connectivity difficulties.
"Please stay safe and aware of this," Waterbury police said.
****Important information regarding 911 calls*****Currently Verizon customers are experiencing difficulties with connectivity when calling 911. Please stay safe and aware of this issue.— Waterbury Police (@WaterburyPD) March 12, 2021
Thursday night, Verizon reported that network issues were restored after police departments around the state reported similar issues with 911 calls.
It said customers were able to call 911 at that point.
Bristol, Cromwell, Rocky Hill, North Branford and Branford were just some of the police departments that said on Thursday they were not receiving 911 calls from Verizon wireless customers.
"This is affecting calls to our landline and 911," Cromwell police said. "According to Verizon, there is a circuit out and they are working on it."
A representative from Verizon said a fiber cut on Thursday afternoon caused the outage, however it is not impacting customers statewide.
Verizon said areas north of Hartford are not impacted.
Customers were encouraged to use a landline or text 9-1-1 if available.
"Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to restore service as quickly as possible," Rocky Hill police posted. "It is unknown how widespread this problem with Verizon service is or it is impacting other jurisdictions. The issue appears to be only with Verizon customers at this time. Until this issue is resolved, we have established two phone numbers that can be used for emergencies and routine calls to the [Rocky Hill Police Department]."
Many departments, such as Branford and Wolcott, advised users to text 911 if they need to.
"While the system is not properly working, if you have to reach 9-1-1 in any of your town, just do it through texting if you have a Verizon device until it gets remedied," said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.
