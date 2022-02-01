WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The push to hire more police officers is now coming from the Brass City.
Waterbury leaders and some community members came together Tuesday night to discuss how they could step up and recruit more officers.
So far, less than 200 people have applied for the department.
Usually, they would get thousands. Police say the pandemic is partially to blame.
"Right now, we are dealing with the same issues that many police departments are. We have people retiring. Our numbers have gone down a bit. We have an academy class currently in place and another academy class in session in the Summer," Waterbury Police Sgt. Ryan Bessette stated.
The deadline to apply is February 16. You can do it online or in person at city hall.
They do have dozens of entry level positions available.
