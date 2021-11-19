WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - This week, the Waterbury Police Department held another one of its “coffee with a cop” events.
It said the events have been aimed at building better relationships among law enforcement and the community.
Amid the Friday morning rush at Cheshire Coffee’s Brass City location, there was some extra help behind the counter.
Customers who stopped in for lattes and seasonal coffees were greeted by members of the Waterbury Police Department. Officers sought to have conversations over a cup of joe.
“It’s just a great program where people feel comfortable,” said Lt. Ryan Bessette, Waterbury Police Department. “They get to meet our officers. Officers come off of the beat, come off the patrol, get to meet the residents and talk to them. And it might be anything from news, politics, to an issue with a local property down the street.”
This latest coffee with a cop event is part of the department’s community policing program.
“I think Waterbury is a wonderful place and I just think it’s better for everybody,” said Nancy Degrazia, owner, Cheshire Coffee.
The events are held at different locations throughout the city.
Bessette said there’s no agenda. It’s just about maintaining communication and getting to know the residents and their concerns.
“A lot of the residents are people that may have never had any interaction with the police,” he said. “And they stop by to get a coffee on the way to work, they see an officer and get to have some really positive interactions.”
People Channel 3 spoke with said those conversations go a long way.
“It brings the community closer together,” said Dominic Fiore of Waterbury. “It gives a more feeling of comfort and safety. It’s really a great idea. Great, great, great.”
“You have to eat to know them,” said Dawn Reyz of Waterbury. “They work hard and they’re protecting us and in our community. We need that.”
Also attending the coffee with a cop event were members of the Waterbury Police Department’s mounted unit. It is the only mounted unit in the state of Connecticut. It attends events at schools, neighborhood patrols and other functions in the city.
The department said it will continue to host its coffee with a cop events at different local businesses to build positive relationships with city residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.