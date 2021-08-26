WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury Public Schools is putting the final touches for the new school year.
Come Monday, more than 17,000 students will be heading back to school.
No matter what school you're headed to, students' safety is going to be top of mind. Each school is set up with the latest health guidance’s in place to avoid any possible COVID-19 infection as much as possible.
Walking the hall of any school, you'll see markings reminding students and staff about social distancing.
In classrooms, students will be 3 three feet apart.
"I want to welcome the kids back, that's why we all went into this profession, we want to see them here, we want to see them happy. It's the anxiety piece is just making sure that we do everything and anything possible to keep them safe," said West Side Middle School Principal Peter McCasland.
Most classrooms also were stocked with their own supplies of hand sanitizer, gloves, even extra PPE.
Duggan School Principal Melissa DiGiovanni said she and her staff are ready to build closer relationships with students this year after the last year-and-a-half of remote learning.
"Nothing is more important than face-to-face. So, our students are going to be able to do that with their teachers, they're going to be able to go to support staff to make sure that they feel welcome, they're excited to learn and they're ready to move on with a great year,” DiGiovanni said.
To encourage distancing in Crosby High School, lockers will be closed off for now.
Students will also be released at different times, depending on what classroom they're in.
"We release a certain subgroup of students 2.5 minutes before other students, to limit the amount of people we have in the hallways during specific times,” said Michael Veronna, Crosby High School principal.
He said the school is prioritizing support services for all students and staff so everyone can feel welcome again.
All students were able to keep their devices from last year and will be utilizing them in class this year.
The school district has 6,000 in stock for new students and to replace and broken ones during the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.