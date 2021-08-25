Superintendent Verna Ruffin, Ed.D spoke with Channel 3 about the start of the new school year.

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Students in Waterbury are less than a week away from heading back to class.

Superintendent Verna Ruffin, Ed.D spoke with Channel 3 on Wednesday about the start of the new school year.

Waterbury Public Schools said all of its students will return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. The decision was based off of the state Department of Education guidance.

However, the district said the plan is evolving and will be updated as necessary based on executive orders, state guidance and community health needs.

The first day of school is Aug. 30.

Based on guidance provided by the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE), Waterbury Public Schools has updated its plan for the safe return to in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year based on the most current executive order and related state guidance. ALL students and staff will return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

