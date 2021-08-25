WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Students in Waterbury are less than a week away from heading back to class.
Superintendent Verna Ruffin, Ed.D spoke with Channel 3 on Wednesday about the start of the new school year.
Waterbury Public Schools said all of its students will return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. The decision was based off of the state Department of Education guidance.
However, the district said the plan is evolving and will be updated as necessary based on executive orders, state guidance and community health needs.
The first day of school is Aug. 30.
Take a look at Waterbury Public School's plan here or below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.