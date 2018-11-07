WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut priest is being accused of sexual abuse.
A New Haven attorney sent out a letter saying a complaint has been filed against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hartford and the Corporation of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament and Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterbury.
The paperwork names Father Walter Vichas and alleges that Kevin DiStasio and his family were parishioners of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Between 1979 and 1980, DiStasio served as an altar boy.
The suit alleges, prior to the early morning mass, while the plaintiff was putting on his altar boy vestments in the sacristy, Vichas sexually assaulted, sexually abused and sexually exploited the plaintiff.
The lawsuit claims compensation for psychological damages.
A news conference will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. about the claims.
