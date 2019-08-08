WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- In Waterbury just weeks before school starts, one of the high schools is without a principal.
The principal of Wilby High School handed in a letter of resignation.
Principal Carey Edwards became principal during the 2017 school year.
The superintendent would not say why Edwards resigned, but said the search for a new principal is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.