WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Waterbury man who is listed as a probationary firefighter for the city is facing charges.
Police have arrested 46-year-old Jon Pilon and charged him with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.
The charges stem from an alleged domestic assault that happened last month, police said.
A woman claims Pilon became "enraged" during an argument and pushed her so hard that she hit her face on a bed pole.
It is unclear what Pilon’s status is with the fire department at this time.
According to the Waterbury Firefighter's Association, Pilon became a probationary firefighter in 2018.
