WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Homeowners in the Brass City could be on the hook for a bigger bill than they bargained for.
The mayor’s proposed budget suggests raising water rates to help pay for the city’s aging infrastructure.
Water main breaks are a sight Waterbury city leaders are tired of. It’s the biggest sign you can get that your pipes need repair.
“We have to do something to increase the revenue in the Water Department,” said Mayor Neil O’Leary.
In his budget presentation on Monday, Mayor Neil O’Leary proposed increasing water use rates and quarterly service charges.
His administration estimates this equals out to about $40 more per year for the average household.
Superintendent of Water Rob Langenauer spent decades with the Metropolitan District in Hartford prior to working in the Brass City. He says the need for infrastructure improvements goes beyond Waterbury.
“You have to have a phased program. You need an asset management program where you’re trying to turn over and replace portion of your system every year and that is inherent of, nationwide, everywhere,” Langenauer said.
Charles Davis helps his mother pay her bills. While leaders tout the proposed increases as small, he says any increase is troubling.
“You got so many bills that pile up on you within a month, you’ll be lucky to get half of them done by the following month,” Davis said.
There are still months before the Board of Aldermen even vote on a budget. Residents in the city have two opportunities to share their thoughts on it.
The first one is a public hearing set for 6 p.m. on Monday to see the entire budget presentation. To learn more, click here.
