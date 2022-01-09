WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One of the largest school districts in the state will be closed tomorrow.
Tomorrow marks the start of the second week after winter break, and schools are still closing because of staffing shortages.
This comes after several school districts took days off this week.
Torrington, Stratford, Stonington, and Region 14, all closed for at least a day due to staffing issues.
Now tomorrow, all Waterbury Public Schools will be closed.
School officials say the reason the district will be closed tomorrow is because of staffing shortages of both teachers and bus drivers.
The school posted on social media.
Fran Rabinowitz is the Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public-School Superintendents.
She said, “I think superintendents, principals and teachers are not exactly taking the weekend off because they are planning for next week, they’re asking staff to let them know so they can make arrangements.”
She explains, although last week was stressful, she thinks it went well considering all the obstacles. “There were so many issues and yet I think we were all committed to making it the best it can be for our students.”
As districts continue to face staffing issues, some parents are fighting for schools to go remote.
Last night, we told you about a Facebook group created to push for online classes, it’s called Rally For Virtual Learning.
But Governor Lamont and state education officials say learning online isn’t as effective, and they’ll work to keep children in the classroom if it’s safe.
“I understand that they want remote learning, and I would say to them please let us focus on doing the very best job we can do in being able to bring all the children back in person. That’s our goal,” said Rabinowitz.
As of right now Waterbury Public Schools will only be closed tomorrow.
