WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A schedule change could be coming to schools in Waterbury.
The school district is making a new committee that will eventually make a recommendation to the board of education.
Since January 11, schools in Waterbury have been operating on a half-day schedule.
High schools like Kennedy have been starting two hours later than normal.
The half-day schedule was implemented to help with staff shortages and bus delays.
The school district has been seeing benefits to this, so they are seeing if a new permanent schedule should be made.
First, the school district is going to make a committee that will look into start and end times.
It will be made up of students, parents, staff, and other school leaders.
They will be surveying students’ sleep times and seeing how it compared with student engagement.
They will also look at a number of other factors, like extra curriculars.
The school district saw benefits with the half-day schedule, noting it at their last workshop three weeks ago.
Bus delays with pick-ups and drop-offs went down.
Student absences declined.
Officials say this was noticeable within days of implementation.
"2800 students absent, obviously, we'd like to see that as low as possible. But the 15.2 percent is about a 10 percent difference from January 3rd," said Darren Schwartz, Interim Deputy Superintendent.
The current half-day schedule ends this week, with schools going back to their regular schedule on Monday.
One parent waiting for his daughter at Kennedy High says they have been waiting for this.
He says the current half-day schedule has been disruptive for his family.
"It's kind of funny. Like when you're used to get here at 7-o-clock in the morning, and then they change it for 9:50. It's been a struggle," said Francisco Villanueva.
"It's like being in a delay, you know what I mean, when it snows they give you like two hours delay. That's the way I feel we've been doing it. And it's kind of funny," Villanueva said.
The new committee will be discussed at Thursday night’s Board of Education Workshop.
If you want to tune in, you can stream it here starting at 5:30 p.m.
After conducting their research, the committee will make a recommendation to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.